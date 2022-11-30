YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds, reiterates education is an asset

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released the funds of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme today in the program organized in Madanapalle of Annamayya district. About Rs.694 crores will be deposited in the accounts of students' mothers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the program that the property we give to children is education. He said that the late leader YSR brought the fee reimbursement scheme so that poverty should not be a barrier to education. YS Jagan said that governments ignored the scheme. CM Jagan said that we are paying full fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena after coming to power after seeing the hardships of the students during the Padayatra. "Along with the Vidya Deevena, we are giving Jagananna's Vasati Deevena and brought radical reforms in the education system and made education a right for the poor," he asserted.

The Chief Minister said that they have paid the arrears of Rs. 1,778 crores of then TDP's regime and provided Rs.9,052 crores under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Rs.3,349 crores under Vasati Deevena, making a total of Rs.12,401 crores. "We are depositing Rs.684 crores for 11.02 lakh students for July-September quarters into the mothers' accounts," he said adding that the spending on children's education is not considered as an expense, it is considered an asset. Stating that it is his responsibility to educate your children completely, YS Jagan said that he would assist as many children as possible.