YS Jagan disburses Rs. 254 crore into beneficiaries account under YSR Bheema Scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday handed over financial assistance under the YSR Bheema scheme to families who have lost the head of household due to an unforeseen disaster. At the camp office in Tadepalli, CM YS Jagan deposited the cash directly in the beneficiary's account virtually. To this end, since the inception of the scheme on October 21, 2020, Rs. 254 crore will be paid. Local ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs were present on the occasion.

Despite being found eligible in the survey conducted for the scheme, CM YS Jagan made a humane decision to pay the insurance money even to the families of those who died before the names were registered. As in the past, PMJJBY does not have a 50 per cent stake from PMSBY, but the scheme is fully implemented by the state government. Rs 2 lakh for natural death, Rs 5 lakh for permanent disability (18-50 years), Rs 3 lakh (51-70 years) insurance and Rs 1.5 lakh for partial permanent disability insurance. "We are treating 12,039 families with a humanitarian perspective," he said.

The chief minister said that despite the eligibility, families who are not registered with the banks are also eligible for scheme. He said that the government is giving free insurance to 1.41 crore families at an annual cost of Rs 510 crore and opined that the state government was paying the insurance premium without the help of the Center. He said that the previous group insurance had also been removed and the insurance facility was provided only to those who have a personal account. The CM, who has opened 61 lakh new accounts through volunteers, said that the state government has stepped in to help the families.