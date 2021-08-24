YS Jagan disburses Rs. 666.84 crore compensation to the AgriGold depositors

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed Rs 666.84 crore in the accounts of Agrigold victims from the CM camp office in Tadepalli for those who deposited over Rs. 20,000. He said that lakhs of people had lost their hard-earned money by saving in AgriGold. Later, Jagan‌ spoke and said that the poor and small traders were deceived by the savings in AgriGold. He said the officials went to the house and identified the victims so that no one would be harmed.



YS Jagan said Rs 207.61 crore was paid to 3.86 lakh victims who deposited less than Rs 10,000 and Rs 459.23 crore to 3.14 lakh victims who deposited less than Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 and a sum of Rs. 238 crore under the first installment in November 2019. A total of Rs 905.57 crore was given to 10.4 lakh people.



The chief minister said that as soon as the court cases come to an end, AgriGold lands will be sold and money will be paid to the rest of the depositors. The government is doing justice to the people who were duped by a private company, which is nowhere witnessed in the country. "The previous government, which had promised to pay Rs 785 crore to the victims, did not give a single rupee, "Jagan alleged.



Home Minister Sucharita said there was no instance in the country where a government has helped the people who were duped by a private company. Adding that 300 AgriGold victims had committed suicide in the past, she lauded CM Jagan for standing by the victims.