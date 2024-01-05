YS Jagan disburses welfare schemes funds to missed out beneficiaries

During the release of funds, CM Jagan emphasized that the aim of the government is to ensure that no eligible beneficiaries miss out on welfare schemes. He stated that the government is committed to standing with the people and implementing programs to assist those who are eligible but for some technical reasons did not receive the benefits. CM Jagan further announced that this program is conducted twice a year, in June-July and December-January, to provide assistance to those who were left behind in the previous schemes.

He also mentioned that the government is dedicated to resolving any issues or problems faced by the people and assured that the government will be a good servant in solving any such problems. The program conducted in December 2021 and this is the fifth installment and aims to provide around Rs.1,700 crores to eligible beneficiaries, with Rs.98 crores being deposited in the accounts of 68,990 people.