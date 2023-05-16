Live
YS Jagan disburses YS Matsyakara Bharosa funds, lashes out at Naidu, Pawan
CM Jagan deposited Rs. 123.52 crores into a total of 1,23,519 fishermen families and Rs. 108 crores for 23,458 fishermen who lost their livelihood due to ONGC pipeline construction.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday deposited the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa funds in the accounts of fishermen. CM Jagan deposited Rs. 123.52 crores into a total of 1,23,519 fishermen families and Rs. 108 crores for 23,458 fishermen who lost their livelihood due to ONGC pipeline construction.
The state government has been providing financial assistance for the last five years to provide hunting ban benefit under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa. So far, assistance of Rs. 538 crore has been provided to the beneficiaries at the rate of Rs. 10,000. The ONGC has also provided financial assistance of Rs 108 crore to 23,458 fishermen who have lost their livelihood due to the construction of the pipeline.
CM Jagan on the occasion lashed out at Chandrababu and Pawan. He accused Chandrababu and Pawan of resorting to the filthy politics Jagan questioned whether Chandrababu, who boasts of having made Prime Ministers and Presidents, has the guts to contest without alliances.
The Chief Minister also criticised Pawan Kalyan saying that latter was defeated in both places and could not field candidates in 175 seats. YS Jagan took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan saying that the latter was only looking for package.