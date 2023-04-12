YS Jagan disburses YSR EBC Nestham funds, challenges Naidu to tell what welfare he has done

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan has challenged TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu whether the latter has a the guts to go to every household in the state and tell the good done to the people. Stating that the people know what the current government and and TDP regime has done to the people, YS Jagan slammed at a section of media alleging that they are spreading false propaganda on the government irrespective in of the welfare being done to the poor.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released financial assistance of Rs.658.60 crore under Nestham to 4,39,068 poor women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC social groups across the state. At a public meeting in Markapuram, Prakasam district, he pressed a button and directly deposited into their accounts.

The chief minister said that with the aim of doing good for the elder sisters of the OC community, the government has brought the EBC Nestham and opined that there is no caste and religion for the poor. "In two years, Rs.1,258 crores have been deposited in women's accounts through EBC Nestham," said the CM.