YS Jagan disburses YSR Netanna Nestham funds to handloom weavers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan said that his government has said that he had started a new chapter in social justice by giving priority to all communities. Speaking at the fourth installment of the fund distribution program under YSR Netanna Nestham at Pedana on Thursday, CM Jagan said that in the past, no government had stood by the handloom sector and he had observed the lives of handloom weavers during his padayatra and brought the Netanna Nestham scheme immediately after coming to power. He reminded that assistance of Rs 776.13 crores has been provided so far, through the YSR Netanna Nestham scheme.



He said that in these four years, we have provided assistance of Rs.96,000 to each family at the rate of Rs.24000 per year, and provided assistance directly without any bribes. CM Jagan said that for the fourth year in a row, the beneficiaries are benefiting through the YSR Netanna scheme and so far Rs.2,049 crores have been spent for the welfare of Netanna mad opined that no government has provided such assistance in the past.

The chief minister said that the income of the weavers has increased three times and the government has entered into agreements with e-commerce companies and marketing handloom garments through APCO. He said that Rs.193.31 crores are being deposited to 80,546 beneficiaries today.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu, he said that the then government gave priority to only one category mad asserted that the current government has done justice to SC, ST, and BC. "70 percent of the cabinet has SC, ST, BC and Minorities and four BCs sent to the Rajya Sabha in three years," YS Jagan said adding that legislative council seats were given to the poor and weaker sections. CM Jagan said that the BC Commission has been formed permanently.

YS Jagan slammed at opposition and a section of media for spreading false news about the government. He called on the people to identify the difference between the then TDP government and the current government.