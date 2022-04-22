YS Jagan disburses YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme amount to women, takes dig at the opposition

As part of the welfare schemes being implemented by the government today, the Jagan government has deposited cash into the beneficiaries' accounts under the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme for women in savings societies. Speaking at a public meeting on the occasion, CM Jagan said that the government has been implementing the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme for three years and asserted that Rs 1261 crore to be paid in the third installment was being deposited directly into women's accounts. He recalled that in the first year April 2020, Rs 1258 crore was paid under the scheme followed by Rs. 1096 crore in the second year April 2021 respectively. He said that about 1.02 crore women would directly benefit from the payment of interest to the women of such savings societies.

He said that the previous government did not seek the good of the women and hence the current government has brought the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme. He said the Chandrababu government had cancelled the zero interest scheme in 2016, causing a loss of Rs 3,036 crore to women that year, which went up to vRs 25,517 crores by 2019. He said that women had to pay about 12 percent interest and as a result, 18.36 percent of the DWACRA communities were weakened.

The chief minister said that the government is reassuring women and has brought the weakened DWACRA communities to 0.73 percent today. "When the YCP government came to power, there were 80 lakh DWACRA communities across the state, but today it has not reached 1.02 crore," said YS Jagan

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, YS Jagan slammed Chandrababu and a section of the media for spreading lies about the government to stop the welfare schemes being implemented in the state. He opined that the opposition parties wanted the schemes to be stopped and making unnecessary fuss among the people. YS Jagan said that he has been fighting with the lunatics.