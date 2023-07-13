YS Jagan emphasises on incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in education system

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is taking significant steps to bring about key changes in school education and higher education in Andhra Pradesh has held a meeting with education department officials and university vice chancellors and emphasised the importance of introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and utilizing technology in education.



CM Jagan stressed the need to incorporate AI and augmentation realities into teaching, and highlighted the role of vice chancellors in the higher education sector. He discussed the historical revolutions brought about by steam engines, electricity, and computers, and emphasised that AI is the next revolution that will significantly impact the education system. CM Jagan said that Andhra Pradesh should become a leader in AI and other emerging technologies, rather than just being followers.

CM Jagan also said that there is a need for students to develop skills and talent in AI, which should be included in the curriculum. He said that the goal is to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of teaching and learning through the integration of AI in the education system.