Live
- Chandrayaan-3 to herald India's quantum leap in global arena: Union minister Jitendra Singh
- With 3rd Chandrayaan mission, ISRO aims to master soft landing on lunar surface
- 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission commences
- All Private and Government Schools in Delhi Closed till July 16
- RTC employees to get increased pension: Minister
- Two juveniles held for murder of 9-year-old tribal student in AP
- Schools in Noida to stay shut on July 14 as Yamuna crosses danger mark
- Parts of Delhi facing acute water shortage
- Sensex breaches record 66,000-mark, Nifty scales fresh lifetime high as IT, banking shares advance
- India achieves 173GW RE capacity, 120GW under implementation: Bhupinder Singh Bhalla
YS Jagan emphasises on incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in education system
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is taking significant steps to bring about key changes in school education and higher education in Andhra Pradesh
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is taking significant steps to bring about key changes in school education and higher education in Andhra Pradesh has held a meeting with education department officials and university vice chancellors and emphasised the importance of introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and utilizing technology in education.
CM Jagan stressed the need to incorporate AI and augmentation realities into teaching, and highlighted the role of vice chancellors in the higher education sector. He discussed the historical revolutions brought about by steam engines, electricity, and computers, and emphasised that AI is the next revolution that will significantly impact the education system. CM Jagan said that Andhra Pradesh should become a leader in AI and other emerging technologies, rather than just being followers.
CM Jagan also said that there is a need for students to develop skills and talent in AI, which should be included in the curriculum. He said that the goal is to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of teaching and learning through the integration of AI in the education system.