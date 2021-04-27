YS Jagan expresses condolence to former minister M Satyanarayana's family over his death

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of senior Congress leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister M Satyanarayana Rao. He expressed profound sympathy to the family. M. Satyanarayana Rao was recently admitted to NIMS for treatment of coronavirus infection. He died Tuesday morning while receiving treatment.

His hometown is Vedira in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district in Telangana. He was the General Secretary of the AICC, a three-time MP and a Minister in the YSR Cabinet in 2004. He also served as the Joint Andhra Pradesh RTC Chairman and PCC President. He was very close to the late Chief Minister YSR.

MLA Malladi Vishnu expressed shock over the death of senior Congress leader M Satyanarayana. Malladi Vishnu said that the late leader has stood by YS Rajasekhar the in Padayatra.