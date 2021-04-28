Former Major General C. Venugopal (95), a retired war veteran who fought valiantly with the enemy on the country's borders, has died due to illness. He breathed his last at his home in Tirupati on Tuesday. Born on November 14, 1927, Venugopal joined the Army as a Havaldar in his quest to serve the country and secured a seat in the National Defense Academy (Dehradun).



He was later promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and retired as Major General. In recognition of his service to the country, he received the 'Parama Vishishta Seva Medal' and the 'Maha Veerachakra' awards from the central government. He remained in the Army for 36 years, devoting his life to national service and even staying away from marriage.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who was in Tirupati on February 18 this year for the Golden Jubilee of the Armed Forces, paid a courtesy call on him at his residence. Venugopal has been suffering from health problems for some years. Meanwhile, Andhra YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of former Major General C Venugopal (95). He expressed profound sympathy to his family members.