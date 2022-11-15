YS Jagan expresses condolences over death of superstar Krishna

A great tragedy has taken place in the Telugu film industry. Senior actor and star hero Mahesh Babu's father Superstar Krishna passed away. He was suffering from respiratory problems for some time and breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday (November 15) while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

With his death, there was a sudden tragedy in the Tollywood film industry. The film industry and the fans are deeply shocked over death of Krishna and paying tribute.

మహేష్ కు, కృష్ణగారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ ఈ కష్ట సమయంలో దేవుడు మనోధైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. (2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 15, 2022



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan mourned over the death of Tollywood stalwart Ghattamaneni Krishna referring him to the James Bond of Telugu film industry. Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to bereaved family members.