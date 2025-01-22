Live
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
- DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before ED following raids at his engineering college
- IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match: Squad, Date, Live Streaming, and Key Players to Watch
Just In
YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed his condolences following the tragic death of three students and their driver in a road accident in Sindhanur, Raichur district of Karnataka.
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed his condolences following the tragic death of three students and their driver in a road accident in Sindhanur, Raichur district of Karnataka.
Jaganmohan Reddy described the incident, which occurred while the victims were en route from Mantralayam in Kurnool district to Hampi, as "extremely sad." He voiced his shock and grief over the loss of young lives, particularly those of the Vedapatshala students involved in the accident.
"This incident has left me deeply shocked," he stated. "I pray to God that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace. I request the government to stand by the families of the deceased and provide them with the necessary support."
Additionally, Reddy called upon the government to ensure better medical treatment for the injured victims of the accident, highlighting the need for prompt and effective assistance in such tragic situations.