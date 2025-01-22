YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed his condolences following the tragic death of three students and their driver in a road accident in Sindhanur, Raichur district of Karnataka.

Jaganmohan Reddy described the incident, which occurred while the victims were en route from Mantralayam in Kurnool district to Hampi, as "extremely sad." He voiced his shock and grief over the loss of young lives, particularly those of the Vedapatshala students involved in the accident.

"This incident has left me deeply shocked," he stated. "I pray to God that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace. I request the government to stand by the families of the deceased and provide them with the necessary support."

Additionally, Reddy called upon the government to ensure better medical treatment for the injured victims of the accident, highlighting the need for prompt and effective assistance in such tragic situations.