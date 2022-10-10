YS Jagan expresses grief over Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh's death

Chief Ministers of Telugu states have condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. It is known that 82-year-old Mulayam breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences on the death of Mulayam. In his condolence statement, CM Jagan said that Mulayam played a vital role in national politics and worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections.

While Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed shock over Mulayam's death. CM KCR lauded Mulayam who worked for the welfare of poor and weaker sections throughout his life. Deepest condolences to Mulayam's family members.





Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022





On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his association with Mulayam on Twitter saying that Mulayam Singh Yadav was a man with a wonderful personality. He is widely admired as a humble leader who is sensitive to people's problems. "He served the people for many years with diligence and dedicated his life to popularizing the ideals of Loknaik Jayaprakash and Dr. Lohia," Modi tweeted.