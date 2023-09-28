YS Jagan extends Milad-Un-Nabi wishes to Muslims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his congratulations to Muslims on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi. He acknowledged Prophet Muhammad as a significant figure who imparted valuable messages for world peace.



The Chief Minister expressed his sincere wishes for the blessings of Allah upon the state and the well-being of all. He concluded his message by wishing a happy Milad Un Nabi to Muslim brothers and sisters.

ప్ర‌పంచ శాంతి కోసం మాన‌వాళికి విలువైన సందేశాలు ఇచ్చిన మ‌హోన్న‌త వ్య‌క్తి మ‌హ్మ‌ద్ ప్ర‌వ‌క్త‌. నేడు ఆయ‌న జ‌న్మ‌దినం సంద‌ర్భంగా ఆ అల్లాహ్ దీవెన‌లు మ‌న రాష్ట్రంపై ఉండి, అంద‌రికీ మంచి జ‌ర‌గాల‌ని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. ముస్లిం సోదరసోదరీమణుల‌కు మిలాద్ ఉన్ నబీ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 27, 2023

Milad-un-Nabi is indeed a significant festival in Islam. It commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the final messenger of Islam. It is also referred to as Mawlid, which translates to "birth" in Arabic. The term Mawlid is derived from the word "Walada," meaning birth, and "Nabi," which signifies prophet in Arabic. Therefore, Eid Milad-un-Nabi can be understood as the "Festival of the Prophet's Birth." Muslims consider Prophet Muhammad as a divine messenger chosen by Allah to guide humanity towards a virtuous and righteous way of life.

