YS Jagan extends Milad-Un-Nabi wishes to Muslims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his congratulations to Muslims on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his congratulations to Muslims on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi. He acknowledged Prophet Muhammad as a significant figure who imparted valuable messages for world peace.

The Chief Minister expressed his sincere wishes for the blessings of Allah upon the state and the well-being of all. He concluded his message by wishing a happy Milad Un Nabi to Muslim brothers and sisters.

Milad-un-Nabi is indeed a significant festival in Islam. It commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the final messenger of Islam. It is also referred to as Mawlid, which translates to "birth" in Arabic. The term Mawlid is derived from the word "Walada," meaning birth, and "Nabi," which signifies prophet in Arabic. Therefore, Eid Milad-un-Nabi can be understood as the "Festival of the Prophet's Birth." Muslims consider Prophet Muhammad as a divine messenger chosen by Allah to guide humanity towards a virtuous and righteous way of life.

