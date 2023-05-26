Live
- YS Jagan heads to Delhi to participate in NITI Aayog meeting
- AI tools like ChatGPT is threat to humanity - Eric Schmidt, Former Google CEO
- Not invited during Telangana Secretariat inauguration, recalls Governor
- TS POLYCET results announced, girl outperform boys again
- YS Viveka murder case: Hearing on YS Avinash's bail plea continues in Telangana High Court
- Satya Dev’s ‘Full Bottle’ Teaser Promo Is All Hilarious
- Hyderabad: Spurious seeds racket busted, 8 held
- Mo Salah’s emotional statement after Liverpool fail to qualify for Champions League: ‘We failed’
- We are at an edge in the unlisted space due to the adoption of the latest technology - Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, Unlisted Assets
- YS Jagan distributes house site pattas in R5 Zone, says will start constructions soon
YS Jagan heads to Delhi to participate in NITI Aayog meeting
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan soon after the completing the event of distribution of house site pattas to poor in Amaravati is heading to Delhi for three day tour.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan soon after the completing the event of distribution of house site pattas to poor in Amaravati is heading to Delhi for three day tour.
As part of the tour, the chief minister will participate in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting on Saturday i.e May 27 followed by participating in the inauguration of new parliament building to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.
The chief minister has held a review meeting on the topics to be raised at NITI Aayog governing council meeting few days back.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS