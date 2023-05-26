  • Menu
YS Jagan heads to Delhi to participate in NITI Aayog meeting

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan soon after the completing the event of distribution of house site pattas to poor in Amaravati is heading to Delhi for three day tour.

As part of the tour, the chief minister will participate in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting on Saturday i.e May 27 followed by participating in the inauguration of new parliament building to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The chief minister has held a review meeting on the topics to be raised at NITI Aayog governing council meeting few days back.

