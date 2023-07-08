Live
- Resolve streetlight complaints in two days: Mayor to officials
- Ovapex Tablets: Solution for managing PCOS, female infertility!
- Missing Jain pontiff in K'taka murdered, police launch search for body
- National Video Game Day
- Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, southwest monsoon intensifies
- Official: Celebration song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ to be out soon
- Telangana Government to pay telephone bills of 27,000 ASHA workers from this month
- Bengal Guv condemns poll violence, says blot on democratic set-up
- Powers of five Vice-Chancellors trimmed in Bihar universities
- Nexa collaborates with SIIMA for 11th edition
YS Jagan arrives in Kalyandurg to disburse input subsidy
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Kalyanadurg of Anantapur district. He is participating in the YSR Rythu Day celebrations the occasion of...
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Kalyanadurg of Anantapur district. He is participating in the YSR Rythu Day celebrations the occasion of birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and to disburse Crop insurance compensation to farmers who have suffered losses in Kharif 2022.
On this occasion, an insurance compensation of Rs.1,117 crore will be released benefiting 10.2 lakh people whose farmers who lost crops in 2022- Kharif. Thus, 1,36,950 farmers in Anantapur district alone will benefit to the tune of Rs.212.94 crores. Later, CM Jagan will address the people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS