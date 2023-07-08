YS Jagan arrives in Kalyandurg to disburse input subsidy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Kalyanadurg of Anantapur district. He is participating in the YSR Rythu Day celebrations the occasion of birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and to disburse Crop insurance compensation to farmers who have suffered losses in Kharif 2022.

On this occasion, an insurance compensation of Rs.1,117 crore will be released benefiting 10.2 lakh people whose farmers who lost crops in 2022- Kharif. Thus, 1,36,950 farmers in Anantapur district alone will benefit to the tune of Rs.212.94 crores. Later, CM Jagan will address the people.



