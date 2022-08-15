YS Jagan hoists National Flag at Indira Gandhi stadium in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday participated in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the state government at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. The chief minister hoisted the national flag and received the police salute.

Later, CM Jagan watched the parade in a specially decorated vehicle along with CS Sameer Sharma and DGP Rajendranath Reddy. During the celebrations, 12 contingents conducted parade and ten bands were performed. On the other hand, the authorities have prepared tableau from various departments for the demonstration.

CM Jagan stated that the national flag designed by Pingali Venkaiah is the heart of Indians and is a symbol of our freedom and our biggest democracy. It is also a symbol of sovereignty, unity, patriotism and self-respect. "Regardless of the arguments, the warriors of those days who fought for the freedom of the country should be respected," YS Jagan said.

CM Jagan said that in 75 years the country has achieved great success and is making progress competing with the world. CM Jagan reminded that the country continues to be in the top list in the field of food, medicines and finally smart phones.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will host a reception dinner at Raj Bhavan at 5.30 pm on Monday in the name of At Home Program wherein Chief Minister Jagan will attend.