YS Jagan inaugurates first phase of Krishna Riverfront Park named Krishnamma Jalavihar

In a significant development, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the first phase of the Krishna Riverfront Park, which has been named Krishnamma Jalavihar. The CM also laid the foundation stone for various development works at the park, which has been beautified by municipal officials at a cost of 12.4 crore.

The park has been designed with a modern entry plaza, walking track, open gym, playground for children and lush greenery, providing a pleasant atmosphere for visitors. CM Jagan expressed his belief that the River View Park will bring a new experience to the people of Bejawada.

Furthermore, CM Jagan also launched the construction of a retaining wall along the river, aiming to provide a permanent solution to the flood woes faced by the people of Krishna Lanka. The construction of the retaining wall, amounting to 2.26 km and costing Rs. 369 crores, is expected to provide relief to 80 thousand people from flooding.

During the inauguration ceremony, several dignitaries including MPs Keshineni Nani, Margani Bharat, Minister Ambati Rambabu, and various other officials were present. CM Jagan expressed his satisfaction at the progress of development in the region, stating that "We are showing development at every step."

By fulfilling his promise to construct the retaining wall, CM Jagan has addressed a crucial issue that had previously been overlooked. He said wall is expected to withstand floods of up to 12 lakh cusecs, ensuring the safety of the residents in the area.