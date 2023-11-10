YS Jagan inaugurates RK Valley and Jammalamadugu police stations

KADAPA : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the RK Valley Police Station and Jammalamadugu Police Station in Idupulapaya of Kadapa.

As part of his two-day tour of Kadapa, YS Jagan launched various development programs on Thursday and continued the tour for second day.

The Chief Minister will meet the party leaders of Vemula mandal at Eco Park and give directions to the leaders on how to take the government programs into Public. He will later leave to Gannavaram at 11.50 am.

On the first day, many development works were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid in Pulivendula municipality with a cost of Rs 64.54 crore. The Chief Minister received a warm welcome from Raichoti in Annamayya district by helicopter at Pulivendula Bhakarapuram helipad at 1.30 pm.