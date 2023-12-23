Live
YS Jagan inaugurates YSR super speciality hospital at RIMS hospital
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a 452-bed YSR super speciality hospital built at a cost of Rs.125 crore at RIMS premises in Kadapa, YSR district. Also, a 100-bed psychiatric hospital built at a cost of Rs.40 crore and a 100-bed cancer hospital built at a cost of Rs.107 crore were dedicated to the nation. CM will start LV Prasad eye hospital soon.
