YS Jagan inaugurates YSR super speciality hospital at RIMS hospital

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a 452-bed YSR super speciality hospital built at a cost of Rs.125 crore at RIMS premises in Kadapa, YSR district. Also, a 100-bed psychiatric hospital built at a cost of Rs.40 crore and a 100-bed cancer hospital built at a cost of Rs.107 crore were dedicated to the nation. CM will start LV Prasad eye hospital soon.



