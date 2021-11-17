YS Jagan inquires about AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan's health

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the health of Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. The CM spoke directly to AIG Chairman and Senior Physician Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy on the phone and inquired about the health condition of the Governor and the medical treatment being provided. Dr. Nageshwar Reddy said on the occasion that the health of the governor was stable.

The AIG hospital Gachibowli released the health bulletin of Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. The doctors said that the latter who tested positive for coronavirus on November 15 was admitted to the hospital today and was currently being given oxygen.

It is learned that Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan fell ill on Wednesday and was airlifted to Hyderabad on a special flight. He is being treated at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli.