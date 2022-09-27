YS Jagan launches announces next year as Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched special programs at the camp office on Tuesday as part of the Visit Andhra Pradesh campaign to celebrate World Tourism Day.



CM Jagan launched the tourism information system based on the Jio portal and GIS web portal designed to easily identify tourist places in the state. To this extent, CM Jagan announced next year as Visit Andhra Pradesh-2023.



Later, CM Jagan unveiled the brochures of various festivals in the state and hoped that the campaign would play a vital role in the development of tourism and show excellence in the fields of tourism, travel, and hospitality.



On this occasion, CM Jagan interacted with tribal dhimsa dance artists from Araku. Dr. Rajat Bhargav, Special CS of the Tourism and Culture Department, and other officials participated in this program.