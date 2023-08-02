  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries

YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Sampoorna Poshana (Take Home Ration) program at his camp office in Tadepalli.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Sampoorna Poshana (Take Home Ration) program at his camp office in Tadepalli. During the launch, he personally handed over the ration kits to the beneficiaries.

Prior to the launch, he inspected the ration goods that would be distributed as part of the program. This initiative, implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government, aims to improve the health of pregnant women, infants, and children, and is expected to be successful.

Following the launch, CM Jagan also conducted a review of the Women and Child Welfare Department. The program was attended by Minister Usha Sricharan and senior officials from the concerned department and details of the meeting are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad