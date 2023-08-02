YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries

Live
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Sampoorna Poshana (Take Home Ration) program at his camp office in Tadepalli.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Sampoorna Poshana (Take Home Ration) program at his camp office in Tadepalli. During the launch, he personally handed over the ration kits to the beneficiaries.
Prior to the launch, he inspected the ration goods that would be distributed as part of the program. This initiative, implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government, aims to improve the health of pregnant women, infants, and children, and is expected to be successful.
Following the launch, CM Jagan also conducted a review of the Women and Child Welfare Department. The program was attended by Minister Usha Sricharan and senior officials from the concerned department and details of the meeting are awaited.
