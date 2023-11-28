Live
YS Jagan lays foundation for 16 sub-stations, says govt. aim the provide quality electricity
AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government's aim is to provide quality electricity to every region and asserted that those who are facing problems with substations will get relief
For the first time in the history of the state's electricity sector, Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation Limited (AP Transco) has launched 28 sub-stations simultaneously. CM Jagan laid foundation stones for 16 substations and inaugurated 12 substations in virtual mode.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that new sub stations will be made available with an investment of Rs.6,500 crore and projects have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the next 25 years. "We are entering into an MoU with HPCL for another Rs 10,000 crore investment. With the new projects, another 1500 people will get job opportunities," the CM said.
As many as 28 districts Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Sri Satya Sai, Prakasam, Guntur, Eluru, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Palnadu, SPSR Nellore, and Annamayya districts at a cost of Rs.3,100 crore. These substations with capacities of 132/33 KV, 220/132 KV, 400/220 KV, 400/132 KV are being established in the areas.