YS Jagan meets PM Modi, seeks funds, to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Highlights
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi Parliament Bhawan.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi Parliament Bhawan. During the meeting, CM Jagan highlighted the issues of special status for Andhra Pradesh, funds for the Polavaram project, and pending electricity dues from Telangana.
After this meeting, CM Jagan has met Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the release of funds for the state.
Given TDP chief Chandrababu's recent visit to Delhi and the release of several surveys in the state, CM Jagan's meeting with PM Modi holds high political significance.
