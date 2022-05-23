YS Jagan meets Tech Mahindra CEO, urges to invest in skill development in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is meeting a number of dignitaries on the second day of the World Economic Forum conference in Davos of Switzerland. He attended a conference on Future Proofing Health Systems on the second morning session, after which he met with Dassault Systems Executive Vice President Florence Vergalen and Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani. These meetings mainly focused on human resource development and skills development.



CM Jagan met with Dassault Systems Executive Vice President Florence Vergalen. After the meeting, Florence Vergalen said the meeting with AP Chief Minister Jagan took place in a positive atmosphere. He said the meeting mainly focused on how to develop skills. Similarly, new types of fuels were also discussed at the meeting. She said Dassault was excited to invest in AP in the education sector.

The CM had a meeting with Tech Mahindra CEO, MD CP Gurnani at the AP Pavilion in Davos. They discussed the steps being taken by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to promote the IT sector and the availability of human resources here. After the meeting, CP Gurnani said that Chief Minister Jagan was determined to make Visakhapatnam a major technology hub. He said the CM had asked Tech Mahindra to invest in skills development here. Tech Mahindra Chairman said that they have decided to work with Andhra Varsity for this and would work with Andhra University in the next three months to develop a specialised curriculum on high-end technology to enhance human skills, as well as to make Visakhapatnam a hub for artificial intelligence.