YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bats for agricultural families

Amaravati: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday expressed alarm over the plight of the agri-dependent families that constituted 65 per cent of the State's workforce in the wake of the corona induced lockdown and its impact on the output while assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support to implement the latter's decision on the issue. Referring to the influenza epidemic of 1918 which affected India's economy for two years, the Chief Minister called for a long-term strategy to combat the COVID-19 menace and its impact on the economy.

In the interaction with the PM during the latter's video conference on Saturday, Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the measures taken to sustain the farm activity vital to the economy while favouring a relaxation of the lockdown in areas not affected by COVID-19.

"These agricultural families stare at destitution if the lockdown is continued," he said emphasising on the care to be taken in extending the lockdown.

As for the containment strategy adopted, he said, "141 clusters have been identified for a stricter regimen. There were 37 severely affected areas or red zones out of the 676 mandals in the State and 44 more are partially affected (orange zones). The rest are green zones or unaffected areas.".

Favouring lockdown in the red zones, he said stringent restrictions could be in place to prevent mass gatherings and social distancing should be continued in other places. While, I have given my opinion, the country should move ahead with one single strategy. Whatever, strategy you suggest, we will go ahead with it," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out to the lack of storage facilities for agri and aqua produce in the State.