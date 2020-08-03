AP CM YS Jagan launches e-Rakshabandhan for the safety of women and children in cyberspace

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched another innovative program to protect and reassure women in the state. With a focus on women's safety, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the "E-Rakshabandhan" program as a gift to women on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami. Prior to the launch of e-Rakshabandhan, it was revealed that key agreements had been made with various companies for the empowerment of women.

He explained that in collaboration with companies like ITC, Procter & Gamble, and Amul, we are taking steps to ensure that every household has a net income of Rs. 75,000 for the next four years through a bank.

After unveiling the e-Rakshabandhan logo, he said that e-Rakshabandhan would be very useful in protecting women from cyber crimes and that the program would provide months of training on how to protect women. He said there would be seminars and conferences across the state to create awareness among women on this, therefore, a portal called 4S4U is also being set up. Similarly, if there is any problem for the women, they are requested to lodge complaints at the Disha app and Disha police station.

On the occasion of the inauguration of e-Rakshabandhan, Home Minister Sucharita, MLA Vidudala Rajini, and Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma tied Rakhi to CM Jagan.