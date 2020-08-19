Amaravati: With the political vindictiveness, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became responsible for the suffering of TDP former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy with the Coronavirus infection, criticised the party General Secretary Nara Lokesh in a statement on Wednesday. He said that within 24 hours of coming out on bail, Prabhakar Reddy was arrested again and put behind bars. Now, JC got infected with the virus in Kadapa jail.

The TDP leader demanded that quality medical treatment be provided to the senior party leader. Jagan's criminal attitude and the conspiratorial tendency was the reason for Prabhakar Reddy getting COVID infection now. The CM was to be solely blamed for this unfortunate incident.

Lokesh asked whether the Chief Minister pleaded for and took 'One Chance' from the AP voters only to carry out unchecked political harassments in order to go ahead with the YSRCP leaders selfish agenda. The ruling party was not following the people's agenda in any aspect since coming to power in 2019, he added.

జేసి ప్రభాకర్ రెడ్డి గారికి కరోనా సోకడానికి జగన్ రెడ్డి గారి నేర మనస్తత్వమే కారణం. తక్షణమే ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించి, జేసీ ప్రభాకర్ రెడ్డి గారికి మెరుగైన వైద్య సహాయం అందించాలి. జేసీ ప్రభాకర్ రెడ్డి గారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆ దేవుడ్ని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.(2/2) — Lokesh Nara #StayHomeSaveLives (@naralokesh) August 19, 2020



