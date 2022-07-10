YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sets 'Mission 175'

Vijayawada: The two-day plenary of the YSRCP, which concluded on Saturday, spent most of the time in displaying emotional scenes and lashing at opposition and levelling all kinds of allegations against the media.

The party leaders, including the Speaker of the state Assembly, spent good time giving lessons on how the media should behave. Some of the leaders even suggested that the media should be buried.

Generally, the purpose of plenary is to review what the party and government had done and give a broad outline of what it proposes to do. But all this was more of passing reference while the speakers vied with each other labelling the media as the biggest enemy of the ruling party.

The two-day plenary, according to the TDP, mentioned the name of Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for about 100 times and took the name of Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan's about 40 times. But party leaders say all this was part of blowing poll bugle.

Meanwhile, the party elected YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as lifetime president and appealed to people to give 175 out 175 assembly seats to YSRCP.

The Chief Minister gave a call to the cadre to be battle-ready. He said it was not an impossible mission. He urged the cadre to take forward the welfare initiatives taken in the last three years to every household and highlight the "deceptive manoeuvre" of the opposition TDP and the "band of thieves". The Chief Minister asked people to play the role of Arjuna to defeat Kauravasena and cautioned them that if the YSRCP lost power, the welfare schemes benefiting crores of people in the state will be stopped.

He stated that the opposition will come up with evil conspiracies and fake promises to lure people ahead of the elections. He said a true leader should have character and credibility and empathy towards the people but not arrogance.

Jagan said unlike Chandrababu who used weaker sections at the time of elections, YSRCP empowered them socially, economically, and politically by committing to social justice. He said YSRCP fulfilled 95 per cent of the poll promises made in the manifesto and provided a transparent and corruption-free government.

He said while the previous government neglected education, health, agriculture, and women's welfare, YSRCP had directly credited Rs 1.62 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer under various welfare schemes touching every section of society.