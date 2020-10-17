YS Jagan Mohan Reddy under grip of fear: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said on Friday that the threat of disqualification from elections was haunting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ever since the speedy trial began in the court into his disproportionate assets cases.

In a statement, Yanamala said that the Chief Minister was now in the grip of a fear that his political career would end due to the 31 cases filed against him, some of which were of various serious nature. "Jagan Reddy will face immediate disqualification for 6 years if he is convicted in the court," he added.

The TDP leader said that if the period of sentence is for 10 years, then the Chief Minister would face the grim prospect of a 16-year disqualification from entering the electoral fray.

Referring to the letter written by the Chief Minister to Chief Justice of India, Yanamala said all the associations of advocates across the country found fault with the "mischievous" attitude and hidden agenda of Jagan Reddy.

The ex-Finance Minister regretted that the people of AP were being deprived of development due to the failures of Jagan Reddy.