Just In
YS Jagan mourns over demise of former PM Manmohan Singh
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed profound shock and sorrow over the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India. In a heartfelt message shared on Twitter, Jagan described Singh's passing as an "irreparable loss" to the nation and praised his decade-long service as Prime Minister.
YS Jagan conveyed his deepest condolences to Singh's family and recognized him for his significant contributions to the country's development, particularly through economic reforms. He highlighted Singh's illustrious career, which included key roles as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and as Finance Minister, during which he modernized India’s economy.
In his tribute, Jagan referred to Singh as a "great intellectual" who held numerous esteemed positions throughout his career, including member of the Rajya Sabha, principal advisor to the Ministry of Finance, and Chairman of the Planning Commission. He remarked on Singh’s unparalleled commitment to poverty alleviation and development in India, noting that his legacy will forever be cherished in the hearts of the people.
Jagan added that Singh's exemplary vision and leadership left an indelible mark in every role he undertook. The former Chief Minister concluded by stating that the nation has lost a remarkable leader with the passing of Manmohan Singh.