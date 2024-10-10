YS Jagan Mourns the Demise of Industrialist Ratan Tata

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed profound grief over the passing of Ratan Tata, the Honorary Chairman of Tata Sons and a prominent figure in India’s industrial landscape.





Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata Ji. A true visionary whose kindness, integrity, and leadership will continue to inspire us and generations to come. My condolences to the Tata family . — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 10, 2024





In a heartfelt tribute, YS Jagan hailed Ratan Tata as a true icon of the country's industrial sector, emphasizing his remarkable contributions to society.

“Ratan Tata’s unwavering commitment to nation building serves as an inspiration for us all,” stated YS Jagan, acknowledging the lasting impact of Tata's philanthropic endeavors and business leadership.