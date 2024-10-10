  • Menu
YS Jagan Mourns the Demise of Industrialist Ratan Tata

YS Jagan Mourns the Demise of Industrialist Ratan Tata
Highlights

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed profound grief over the passing of Ratan Tata, the Honorary Chairman of Tata Sons...

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed profound grief over the passing of Ratan Tata, the Honorary Chairman of Tata Sons and a prominent figure in India’s industrial landscape.



In a heartfelt tribute, YS Jagan hailed Ratan Tata as a true icon of the country's industrial sector, emphasizing his remarkable contributions to society.

“Ratan Tata’s unwavering commitment to nation building serves as an inspiration for us all,” stated YS Jagan, acknowledging the lasting impact of Tata's philanthropic endeavors and business leadership.

