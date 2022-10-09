YS Jagan orders for speedy investigation in girl's murder case in Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the murder of a young woman in Kandregula Kurada village of Kakinada district and ordered police to take strict action as per Disha Act regarding this incident.

"As mentioned in the law, the investigation of the case should be completed expeditiously and the charge sheet should be filed within the stipulated time," YS Jagan asserted. At the same time, CM Jagan ordered the officials to stand by the victim's family.

It is known that a young woman fell victim to lover attack in Kakinada Rural. A young man named Suryanarayana fell in love with a young woman named Devaki in Kurada village of Kandregula. But Devaki rejected his love. Due to this, Suryanarayana, who had developed a anger against Devaki attacked her with a knife while he was coming from Karapa to Kurada on a scooty.

The locals took the accused into custody and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case and started investigation.