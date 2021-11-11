YS Jagan-Patnaik meet raises hopes on solving long pending issues

Vizianagaram: With the discussion between Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the long pending issues in the district are expected to be resolved.

The two important issues related to Vizianagaram district were Janjhavathi project in Komarada mandal and Kotia panchayat in Salur mandal were cause of concern between the two states for the past six decades.

As the previous governments have not taken initiative, the issues were pending for the past six decades. But the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to discuss with the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, on these issues along with other issues such as Polavaram, Vamsadhara and ganja farming and transportation.

Janjhavathi reservoir on the Janjhavathi river in Komarada mandal aimed to supply water for around 24,500 acres in Andhra Pradesh but if the reservoir is upgraded to the estimated height, it will submerge 1,174 acres of land. The Government of Odisha was opposing the project as 11 tribal villages will be displaced.

Jagan assured the Odisha Chief Minister that Andhra Pradesh will take care of the displaced and will pay honourable compensation including land and house sites.

During their meet, they also discussed the issues of Kotia panchayat, located between Odisha and Andhra. Of 21 villages in the panchayat 16 expressed willingness to become the resident of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the issues, Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani assured that the government will convince the Odisha government and resolve the pending issues.

She said that once the Janjhavathi issue is resolved, the project works will be undertaken in war footing base to provide water to 24,500 acres. She added that currently, the reservoir is being operated in temporary basis (rubber dam) and supplying water only to 5,000 acres.