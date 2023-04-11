YS Jagan pays tribute to Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Jyotiba Phule is a great man who laid down his life for the sake of downtrodden people. CM Jagan tweeted today on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Stating that Jyotiba Phule as the pioneer of social justice and women empowerment movements in modern India, YS Jagan in his tweet said that Phule is the one who believed that equality and development are possible only through education.

The chief minister said that he would pay tributes to Phule on the occasion of birth anniversary and opined that they would follow the latter's path.

అణగారిన వర్గాల కోసం జీవితాన్ని ధారబోసిన మహనీయుడు జ్యోతిరావు పూలే. ఆధునిక భారతదేశంలో సామాజిక న్యాయం, మహిళా సాధికారత ఉద్యమాలకు ఆద్యుడు. చదువులతోనే సమన్యాయం, అభివృద్ధి సాధ్యమని నమ్మిన మహాత్ముడు. ఆయన మార్గంలోనే మా పయనం. జ్యోతిరావు పూలే జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళులు.#jyotiraophule — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 11, 2023



