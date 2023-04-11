  • Menu
YS Jagan pays tribute to Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Jyotiba Phule is a great man who laid down his life for the sake of downtrodden people.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Jyotiba Phule is a great man who laid down his life for the sake of downtrodden people. CM Jagan tweeted today on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Stating that Jyotiba Phule as the pioneer of social justice and women empowerment movements in modern India, YS Jagan in his tweet said that Phule is the one who believed that equality and development are possible only through education.

The chief minister said that he would pay tributes to Phule on the occasion of birth anniversary and opined that they would follow the latter's path.


