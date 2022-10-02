YS Jagan pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and All Bahadur Shastry

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to the portraits of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Chief Minister's residence on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The commemorated the services of celebrities on this occasion.



YS Jagan said in his Twitter account that their ideals and ideas of the great stalwarts have helped for the betterment of the society and the progress of the country.

"Fondly remembering two noble personalities of India, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their Jayanti. Their ideals and thoughts for the greater good of society will eternally resonate in every stride our nation makes to progress," YS Jagan wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary celebrations were held grandly at YSR Congress Party office. Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, MLCs Lella Appireddy, Dokka Manikyavara Prasad, Janga Krishnamurthy, Potula Sunitha, MLA Maddali Giridhar and former minister Vellampalli Srinivas participated in the programme.