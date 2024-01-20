YS Jagan prioritised Health sector with Aarogyasri, Mekapati Vikram Reddy

Mekapati Vikram Reddy, the legislator of Atmakuru Constituency, highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in prioritizing the health of the poor through the Aarogyasri scheme and providing relief funds to those not covered by the scheme. He distributed checks from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to three beneficiaries in Atmakuru constituency during a camp office event in Nellore.

As per Reddy, the Chief Minister's initiatives have brought revolutionary changes to the healthcare sector, ensuring access to medicine for every household. The relief fund is being extended to individuals who have received medical treatment in other states and are not covered by Arogyashri. He presented checks of Rs.2.38 lakhs to the beneficiaries, reflecting the government's commitment to supporting healthcare for all.







