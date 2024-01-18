YS Jagan reimbursement interest amount to 4.07 lakh women under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that 12.77 lakh women have been provided with Pavala Vaddi loans and 4.07 lakh people have received interest reimbursements totalling Rs.46.9 crore under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said that this program takes place twice a year, and in the past, over five lakh women have received loans worth more than Rs.50 crore. The loans are provided in installments of Rs.35,000, and over 22 lakh houses are currently under construction for the beneficiaries.

The chief minister said that the government is providing free sand for house construction with value of each house ranges from Rs.2.5 lakhs to Rs.15 lakhs, and when combined with other benefits, each beneficiary receives a property worth Rs.5-20 lakhs. The CM expressed happiness about the success of the program and promised to continue it in the future.

He said under the 'Navaratnala-Houses for the poor' scheme, the government has distributed a record number of plots and sanctioned houses for the poor. Financial assistance is provided for the construction of houses, and materials are offered at a discounted price. Interest reimbursement has been made for the first tranche of beneficiaries.

CM Jagan said they have distributed 31 lakh house titles across the state, along with Rs.1.80 lakh per unit for construction. The beneficiaries also receive an additional Rs.15,000 worth of construction materials and Rs.40,000 towards other expenses. Each beneficiary receives benefits worth Rs.2.70 lakhs, and over 8.6 lakh houses have already been completed and given to the beneficiaries.