YS Jagan releases WhatsApp Chatbot on Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a WhatsApp Chatbot as an interactive platform for the public on the COVID19 pandemic position in the State and also to disseminate authentic information. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the WhatsApp number, at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur on Saturday.

He said that the WhatsApp Chatbot will help government to reach out the citizens in the State in a swift and effective way.

This interactive Chatbot keeps the public abreast of the government's steps in containing Covid-19.

One can get access to the WhatsApp Chatbot through https://wa.me/918297104104?text=Hi or by sending text like Hi or Hello or COVID to 8297104104.

The chatbot provides details about Covid19, how citizens can protect themselves, measures that the State Government is taking to contain the spread of the virus and the information and services that AP Govt offers. Through this chatbot, the citizens can give their feedback too to the government.

It further provides the details including the latest status of the virus, health facilities, isolation centres, officials government information on virus, information about the lockdown. It allows citizens to seek the government's assistance.

In addition that, people can contact the helplines at 104 or 0866 2410978 and also can reach government authorities through covid-19info@ap.gov.in.

This WhatsApp chatbot is proiding information in two languages including Telugu and English. The people can also access information on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter by using official handle @ArogyaAndhra.







