YS Jagan responds to Kandukur incident, announces Rs. 2 lakh to kin of deceased

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shocked over the Kandukur incident where eight people died of stampede during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's road show. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.



He ordered officials to provide and exgratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the families ofr the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured. The chief minister, who is on his tour of Delhi, issued orders to the officials. The government will stand by the families.



On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expressed his deep condolences over the incident in which 8 people including two women were killed and many others were injured in the stampede that took place in Kandukur of Nellore district. He expressed his deepest sympathy to the family members of the deceased.

