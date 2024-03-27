Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
YS Jagan responds to YS Viveka murder, accuses Naidu of slitting mud on him
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned his political rival, Chandrababu Naidu, for engaging in what he called "bad politics". Speaking at a...
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned his political rival, Chandrababu Naidu, for engaging in what he called "bad politics". Speaking at a public meeting in Proddutur during his Memanta Saaraya Yatra, CM Jagan accused Naidu of being involved in conspiracies and frauds for the past 45 years.
Referring to the recent brutal murder of Viveka's child, CM Jagan criticized Naidu for allegedly supporting the killer who openly admitted to the crime and using his sisters as part of conspiracy to blame him. He called for the arrest of the perpetrator and criticised Naidu and the yellow media associated with him for supporting the accused. CM Jagan expressed his disappointment in the unfair practices employed by his political opponents and emphasized his commitment to the people's support.
CM Jagan also expressed concern about the unity among his political adversaries, including Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, BJP, and Congress, who he claimed were joining forces against him. He highlighted the malicious tactics being used against him and reaffirmed his belief in righteousness and justice.
CM Jagan reassured the public of his commitment to serving them and vowed to continue standing by their side despite the challenges posed by his political opponents.