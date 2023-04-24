YS Jagan reviews on Agriculture and civil supplies dept, issues directions on YSR Yantra seva scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the agriculture, cooperation, marketing and civil supplies departments at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Ministers Kakani Govardhana Reddy, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials attended this review meeting.

On this occasion, the officials provided details to the CM about e-crop booking in Rabi. Officials revealed that 3953 RBK level Community Hiring Centers (CHCs) and 194 cluster level CHCs are being provided agricultural implements under YSR Yantra seva by May 20. They said that the Agriculture Department has taken steps to provide 500 Kisan drones by July and more than 1500 drones by December under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme.

However, CM Jagan has ordered the officials to prepare to give Rythu Bharosa installment in the month of May before the beginning of Kharif. Officials said that the lists of eligible farmers will be displayed in the village secretariats by May 10. It has been revealed that steps are being taken to fill up 467 VAA, 1644 VHA, 23 VSA and 64 VFA posts. The officials said that steps are being taken to fill the posts of 4656 Animal Husbandry Assistants.

Officials explained to CM Jagan that the payments for the grain collected from the farmers during the Kharif seasons have been almost completed. Responding to this, the CM suggested to move forward in the direction of having a godown in every RBK to which officials said that the construction of godowns has been taken up at 1005 places.

The officials said that more than 206 of these godowns have been completed, another 93 godowns are under finalisation and the rest are in various stages.