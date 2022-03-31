YS Jagan reviews on comprehensive survey on Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoped that a comprehensive land survey as part of Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha will be conducted to curb bribery and corruption and that the state will be the model for the country in this regard. YS Jagan conducted a review at the camp office on Thursday on the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme.

During the review, the officials provided details of the comprehensive survey to CM Jagan. In addition, CM Jagan inspected the drones designed with the latest technology for a comprehensive land survey. Officials told the CM that 41 state-of-the-art drones would be deployed for the land survey by April 5 and another 20 drones would be procured to expedite the work.

CM YS Jagan late told the officials that the problems in the webland should be solved and this should be done in the most transparent manner without resorting to corruption and bribery. He ordered to follow procedures and to prepare SOPs to make the records in such a way that no one could tamper with them. He told the officials that not only the electronic methods but also the physical records should be prepared and the physical document should be updated from time to time. CM Jagan, who wanted to see the survey done as soon as he applied for the sub-division, clarified that registrations should finally take place at the secretariat level.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Ajay Kallam, CS Dr Sameer Sharma, CCLA Special CS G Sai Prasad, Revenue Department Special CS and other officers attended.

