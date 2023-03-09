YS Jagan reviews on construction works of Dr. Ambedkar statue, asks officials to maintain quality

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the construction works of Dr. BR Ambedkar statue and Smritivanam in Vijayawada. The officials gave details to the Chief Minister about the construction work of the statue along with the memorial and said that work is going on in the premises of Smritivanam. They said that all the slab works will be completed by the end of this month.



Stating that a convention centre will also come up in the premises, the officials said that parts of the statue are ready now, and the construction of the statue will be completed in 13 stages by installing one by one. The authorities added that 352 metric tons of steel and 112 metric tons of brass are used in the construction of the statue. "Along with making the statue, civil works around it, beautification and connecting the ground with the main road," the officials explained to the CM.



Speaking on the ocassion, CM Jagan said that the Ambedkar Smritivanam project is a permanent project and the works should be of the quality. He said that the construction should be in such a way that it should bring special identity to Vijayawada. H said that the authorities should coordinate the work and move forward. CM Jagan suggested that the high-level committee formed for monitoring the work should review it from time to time.



Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Municipal Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, CS Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Planning Ex-officio Secretary G Vijay Kumar, Director of Social Welfare Department Harshavardhan, NTR District Collector S Delhi Rao, APIIC VC and MD G Srujana, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other senior officials participated.