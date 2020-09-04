YS Jagan reviews on coronavirus, directs officials to set up help desks at Aarogyasri hospitals

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on the COVID-19 situation in the state where the officials told the CM that there are 37,441 beds at all coronavirus centres. They said that there are 2,462 normal beds, 11,177 oxygen-supported beds and 2,651 ICU beds available for vacancies. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the temporary appointments in covid‌ hospitals. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Alla Nani, Chief Secretary to Government Nilam Sawhney and Special Secretary to the Ministry of Health Jawahar Reddy were present at the review meeting held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.

Meanwhile, out of a total of 30,887 medical posts, 21,673 posts have been filled on a temporary basis. Of this, 5,295 posts are in the process of being filled. Officials said the recruitment would be completed in another 10 days. It is said that the state government is currently spending Rs. 10.18 crores with Rs. 4.3 crore for diagnostic tests, Rs. 1.31 crore for food and Rs. 4.57 crore for medicines.

On this occasion, CM YS Jagan issued instructions to take strict action if hospitals would not implement the Aarogyasri scheme. Authorities have been advised to set up help desks at every Aarogyasri hospital to make the services accessible to all. He ordered to take immediate action wherever mistakes are prevailing and directed that a help desk should be set up in every empaneled hospital and the referral process should be very effective.

The CM clarified that it was the responsibility of the health workers to send the patients to the right hospital depending on the diagnosis. It was ordered that the officials to call the call centers and check their performance and record the response coming on each Mac call. The CM said that hospitals should be given a rating through these and ordered to take immediate action for the construction of new medical colleges.