YS Jagan reviews on Education dept. directs officials to keep track of students' attendance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to keep continuous track of the students coming to the schools. Stating that they are sending SMS to the parents if the children do not come to the schools, the CM told the officials that there should be effective monitoring of this from time to time to ensure that there are no dropouts. The Chief Minister conducted a review of the education department with higher officials on Monday and gave key directions.

Chief Minister also reviewed the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka gift for the next academic year and asked the officials to complete the printing of the books to be distributed to the students should in advance. Responding to this, the officials said that they are preparing in all ways to complete it by May 15. The CM also reviewed the subject teachers and allowed the organization of certificate courses for subject teachers under the auspices of IIT Madras. Officials explained that there will be a course to increase skills in teaching methods in Maths, Physics, and Chemistry subjects. They said that the certificate course will continue for the next two years.

The Chief Minister ordered to review of the number of children and appoint teachers according to their needs. It has been directed to review this annually and make changes and additions accordingly. He said there should be no word on the shortage of teachers.

Jagan reviewed the installation of Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) where the officials revealed that all kinds of measures are being taken to install IFPs in classrooms by June. The CM reviewed the TOEFL certificate exams for school children and suggested that TOEFL tests should be conducted in three phases for girls.