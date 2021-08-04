YS Jagan reviews on Education dept. says schools should have teachers in proportion to students

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that schools should have teachers in proportion to the number of students and directed to utilise their experience and skills in teaching. CM YS Jagan on Wednesday conducted a review on the education department at his camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, he directed to enroll the teachers as per the classification of the schools and the ratio of students.



The officials were advised to utilize the experience of the teachers and their expertise in teaching. He said that the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will start on the 16th of this month in the West Godavari district. The officials explained to the Chief Minister the proposals made on enrolling the teachers in proportion to the number of students.



Meanwhile, as per new education system classified schools into 6 types as Satellite Schools (PP-1, PP-2), Foundation‌ Schools‌ (PP-1, PP-2. 1, 2), Foundation Plus Schools (PP-1 to Grade 5), Pre High Schools (3rd to 7th or 8th grade), High Schools (3rd to 10th class) respectively. The officials explained to CM Jagan that the high school was classified as plus (from 3rd class to 12th class) and told that the classification from PP-1 to Class XII would make the existing schools to about 58,000.



He said that education should be given by expert teachers from the class 3rd and prepare the students to compete with the global competition. CM Jagan directed the officers to teach in English medium and make Telugu a compulsory subject. CM Jagan directed the officials to create awareness among the people about the new education policy and to elaborate on the intentions of the new education policy.



YS Jagan further said collectors, JCs, DEOs, PDs need to be made aware. Officials told CM Jagan that Amma Vodi, the English medium, is getting significant results at the field level. The meeting was attended by state education minister Adimulapu Suresh and senior officials.