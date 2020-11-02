YS Jagan reviews on Higher Education, directs officials to enhance facilities in universities

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review at the camp office on higher education. The officials briefed the CM on the reforms undertaken so far in terms of higher education and their progress. The meeting was attended by Minister Adimulapu Suresh, CS Nilam Sawhney higher education special chief secretary Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary of School education B Rajasekhar, the chief minister advisor Ajay Kallam and others. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan gave various instructions and advised to the officials.

The officials briefed the CM on the reforms undertaken so far in terms of higher education and their progress and reported about the classes being started this academic year and the action taken. Officials said that during the covid period, 5 lakh online classes were conducted on anytime learning method. CM Jagan suggested that ideas should be made to connect it to the Internet and make it accessible to more people and urged that the students are not pressurised with online classes. He advised the officials to consider UGC guidelines and take appropriate decisions on holding classes and improve the facilities in university education. He also directed to plan for the implementation of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Devena schemes during this academic year.

On the other hand, the officials have briefed on the progress of works at IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, IIM Visakhapatnam and NIT Tadepalligudam. The CM directed to see to it that there are no problems in the roads leading to the respective institutions, drainage, sanitation, electricity and connection.

The officials briefed the CM on the works carried out in Anantapur Central University. The chief minister said that government is setting up a college (Skill Development Center) in every constituency to improve skills and talents of those who have already completed courses like Polytechnic and Engineering will be further.

Courses are also introduced to teach small tasks as well, he said.